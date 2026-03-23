Verra Mobility Touts Near-$1B Revenue, $998M NYC Renewal and Growth Runway at Conference

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) highlighted its financial profile, segment growth outlook, and capital allocation framework during a conference session with Chief Financial Officer Craig Conti. The discussion also touched on the company’s operating culture, major contract activity—particularly in New York City—and regulatory developments that management believes are expanding the market for automated traffic enforcement.

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Financial profile and business mix

Conti described Verra Mobility’s 2025 profile as “just south of $1 billion” in revenue, with 94% service revenue that he characterized as “basically all recurring revenue.” He said the company’s adjusted EBITDA is “north of $400 million,” representing 42% margins across the enterprise, and free cash flow generation of about $137 million for the trailing 12 months ending 2025.

Three segments and growth expectations

The company has about 1,900 employees and roughly 2,300 customers, with approximately 2,000 customers in its parking solutions business and the remaining ~300 split between commercial and government customers. Geographically, Conti said about 90% of revenue is in North America, 7% in APAC (heavily Australia and New Zealand), and 3% in Europe.

Conti outlined Verra Mobility’s operations across three segments:

Commercial Services (about 45% of consolidated revenue): Verra is the market leader in toll and violation management for commercial fleets, with rental cars as a key customer set. Services include tolling, violation processing, and title and registration. Conti said the segment is expected to be a mid-single-digit organic grower over the next couple of years and operates at mid-60% EBITDA margins .

(about 45% of consolidated revenue): Verra is the market leader in toll and violation management for commercial fleets, with rental cars as a key customer set. Services include tolling, violation processing, and title and registration. Conti said the segment is expected to be a over the next couple of years and operates at . Government Solutions (just under half of the company): Verra is an industry leader in automated traffic enforcement for cities and school districts, including speed safety cameras, bus lane enforcement, school bus stop-arm cameras, and red-light cameras. Conti called it a high-single-digit grower and said margins are in the “high 20s%,” but are expected to step back in 2026 , recover in 2027, and expand further in 2028.

(just under half of the company): Verra is an industry leader in automated traffic enforcement for cities and school districts, including speed safety cameras, bus lane enforcement, school bus stop-arm cameras, and red-light cameras. Conti called it a and said margins are in the “high 20s%,” but are expected to , recover in 2027, and expand further in 2028. Parking Solutions: Conti described this unit as providing end-to-end parking management technology (hardware and software), emphasizing that the company does not own parking lots or real estate. He referred to it as an “ERP of parking” for universities and cities.

Across segments, Conti pointed to volume leverage as a key driver of margin expansion, adding that expanding end markets in government solutions and parking solutions, along with innovation and “opening new markets,” are important long-term themes.

New York City contract details and margin commentary

Conti spent significant time on Verra Mobility’s renewed New York City agreement, calling it the company’s largest customer relationship by a wide margin. He said the New York City deployment is the largest in photo enforcement “as far as I know in the history of it,” and has been sole-sourced to Verra since inception.

He said the contract renewal totals $998 million over the next five years, with an option to renew thereafter. Conti emphasized that the new contract remains materially EBITDA-margin accretive to the rest of the government solutions business, though it represents an EBITDA-dollar step back versus the prior contract.

He attributed the updated economics to multiple factors, including expanded scope (about 1,000 additional cameras), new use cases, and improved profitability on certain activities previously performed at break-even. He also cited “price realization” as the prior agreement had been “out-of-market.” Offsetting those items, he said the contract includes requirements that more than 30% of dollars paid by New York City be spent within the five boroughs at minority- and women-owned businesses, which results in Verra paying third-party margins on work previously done internally.

Technology roadmap: Mosaic and SaaS transition in parking

On technology, Conti discussed “Mosaic,” a government solutions initiative intended to consolidate several legacy systems into fewer platforms—describing it as an “ERP for photo enforcement.” He linked Mosaic to the path for government solutions margins, noting that the segment closed the prior year in the mid-20% range and is expected to dip to the low 20s% in 2026 due in part to the New York City ramp, before returning to the mid- to high-20% range by 2028. Conti said Mosaic is expected to reduce the need for multiple system support, enable more cloud-based processing of video data, and free engineering resources from installation work to focus on future product needs.

In parking solutions (which he referenced as the T2 market), Conti said the industry is moving from equipment-heavy deployments (such as gate arms and meters) toward more equipment-free, asset-light deployments. He said this trend supports a transition from “equipment-enabled SaaS” toward a more pure SaaS model, though he characterized it as a progression that will take time.

Regulatory developments and market expansion in enforcement

Asked about the regulatory landscape, Conti said adoption of photo enforcement has expanded rapidly across the U.S., noting that at the company’s 2022 investor day there were about 20 states with at least one form of photo enforcement, and that figure is now closer to 40. He argued that broader adoption does not mean growth is finished, because many states may add additional program types and expand existing programs.

Conti pointed to California as a major opportunity. He said the state launched a speed pilot with six cities and that five had been awarded so far, with Verra winning all five. He said a potential statewide rollout would represent about a $150 million opportunity. He also described a change in California’s red-light camera framework from driver liability to owner liability, shifting violations to a civil matter based on license plate imagery, which he said could reinvigorate enforcement and represents $100 million to $140 million of opportunity, though he noted these developments were not yet generating incremental revenue.

Conti also described the company’s capital allocation approach since going public in 2018, saying Verra has deployed about $2.5 billion in capital, including organic investment (notably government solutions capex where equipment remains on Verra’s books), roughly $1.2 billion in strategic M&A (with no deals since late 2021), about $200 million of debt repayment, and approximately $650 million in share buybacks. Looking ahead, he said management evaluates debt repayment, share repurchases, and M&A by comparing after-tax cost of debt, intrinsic value versus market price for buybacks, and discounted cash flows for acquisitions, revisiting decisions every 60–90 days. He also stated the company is not planning to pay a dividend.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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