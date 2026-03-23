Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Insider Sells £10,125 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Neale sold 13,500 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75, for a total transaction of £10,125.

Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage stock opened at GBX 76.90 on Monday. Gresham House Energy Storage has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.80. The firm has a market cap of £437.63 million, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 0.00.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage alerts:

Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.