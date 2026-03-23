Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Insider Sells £10,125 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Neale sold 13,500 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75, for a total transaction of £10,125.
Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage stock opened at GBX 76.90 on Monday. Gresham House Energy Storage has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.80. The firm has a market cap of £437.63 million, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 0.00.
Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile
Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.
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