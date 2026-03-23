Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.91.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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