Epsilon Energy (EPSN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Epsilon Energy to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $11.3620 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

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Epsilon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.59%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Epsilon Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPSN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ: EPSN) is an independent exploration and production company specializing in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas properties. Originally founded as Brewster Energy in 2002 and rebranded to Epsilon Energy in 2011, the company pursues a disciplined approach to resource development, leveraging its technical expertise to optimize well performance and manage operational costs.

The company’s core asset base is concentrated in the Appalachian Basin, where it holds acreage in key shale formations across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

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