Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CL. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,041.25. The trade was a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,467,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,691.15. The trade was a 59.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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