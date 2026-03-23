Wall Street Zen Upgrades FreeCast (Direct Listing) (NASDAQ:CAST) to Hold

FreeCast (Direct Listing) (NASDAQ:CAST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

FreeCast (Direct Listing) Price Performance

Shares of CAST stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. FreeCast has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $33.00.

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About FreeCast (Direct Listing)

(Get Free Report)

FreeCast, Inc is a digital media and streaming-technology company that operates a platform for aggregated video content and content discovery. The company focuses on enabling consumers to find and access free, ad-supported and subscription video across connected TVs, mobile devices and the web through a unified interface. FreeCast’s offering is positioned to address fragmentation in the streaming ecosystem by simplifying discovery and centralizing access to disparate streaming sources.

Its core activities center on content aggregation, distribution and monetization tools for both end users and business partners.

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