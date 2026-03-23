Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WHWK. JonesTrading began coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitehawk Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

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Whitehawk Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ WHWK opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $169.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.51. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whitehawk Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

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