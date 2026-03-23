Comparing Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) & Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) and Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Lion Finance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A Lion Finance Group 32.24% 28.64% 3.93%

Volatility & Risk

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Finance Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 1 1 0 0 1.50 Lion Finance Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hang Seng Bank and Lion Finance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Lion Finance Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $8.63 billion 4.27 $2.36 billion N/A N/A Lion Finance Group $2.46 billion 2.43 $791.84 million $18.21 7.37

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Finance Group.

About Hang Seng Bank

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, investment, and other wealth management services, as well as consumer lending and wealth management services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment services, and corporate wealth management services; general banking and transaction banking, corporate lending, deposits, and cash management services; and tailored solutions and services in foreign exchange, bullion, equities, fixed income, and securities financing, as well as manages the funding and liquidity position activities. In addition, the company offers retirement benefits, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and representative office in Taipei, as well as a network of outlets in the Mainland of China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited operates as a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

About Lion Finance Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities. This segment primarily serves mass retail and affluent, and high-net-worth client segments. The SME Banking segment provides SME loans, micro loans, and consumer and mortgage loans; funds transfers and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for legal entities. This segment serves small and medium-sized enterprises; and micro businesses. The Corporate Investment Banking segment provides loans and other credit facilities, funds transfers and settlement services, trade finance services, and documentary operations support services; handles saving and term deposits for corporate and institutional customers; and offers brokerage services. The BNB segment provides retail and corporate banking services to clients in Belarus. Bank of Georgia Group PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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