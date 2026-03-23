Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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Hudson Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company’s core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

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