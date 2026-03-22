NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 33,637 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.2%

PLTR stock opened at $150.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.38 billion, a PE ratio of 239.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.32.

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About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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