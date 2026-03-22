NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 4,193 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 72.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $8,448,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell launched an AI tool to predict industrial disruptions, which could strengthen its software/recurring-revenue profile and long-term growth narrative. Honeywell debuts AI tool

Honeywell launched an AI tool to predict industrial disruptions, which could strengthen its software/recurring-revenue profile and long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: A recent upgrade/recommendation appeared in CNBC’s roundup, signaling some analyst confidence that could support the stock longer term if fundamentals keep improving. CNBC upgrade

A recent upgrade/recommendation appeared in CNBC’s roundup, signaling some analyst confidence that could support the stock longer term if fundamentals keep improving. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell formally announced pricing terms for its debt tender offers (large aggregate caps for Dollar and Euro securities). This is a financing/portfolio-management move rather than an operational update; how markets interpret it depends on perceived cost and timing. Tender offer pricing

Honeywell formally announced pricing terms for its debt tender offers (large aggregate caps for Dollar and Euro securities). This is a financing/portfolio-management move rather than an operational update; how markets interpret it depends on perceived cost and timing. Neutral Sentiment: The company reported early participation results and an upsizing of the Euro tender offer, showing strong bondholder response — an execution detail that reduces outstanding maturities if accepted but increases near-term cash outflow. Early participation & upsizing

The company reported early participation results and an upsizing of the Euro tender offer, showing strong bondholder response — an execution detail that reduces outstanding maturities if accepted but increases near-term cash outflow. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several outlets note the stock fell more than the broader market after the debt tender news — investors appear concerned the moves amount to rolling or refinancing debt rather than reducing leverage, prompting profit-taking. Price-drop coverage

Market reaction: several outlets note the stock fell more than the broader market after the debt tender news — investors appear concerned the moves amount to rolling or refinancing debt rather than reducing leverage, prompting profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Commentary and retail-focused coverage framed the tender activity as “rolling over” debt, which can be read as a missed opportunity to de-lever; that narrative likely amplified selling pressure today. Investor reaction analysis

Honeywell International Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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