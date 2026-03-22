Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,249. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $124.72 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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