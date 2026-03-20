Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Lin Wei Sells 2,073 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Lin Wei sold 2,073 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $206,222.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,889.68. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVMD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Nextech Invest Ltd. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 681.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 136,353 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 37,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 65,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Revolution Medicines
Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buys and heavy institutional ownership (General Atlantic, Norges Bank, Avoro, UBS, Polar Capital and others acquired meaningful stakes or added materially), signaling strong institutional conviction that can support the stock. MarketBeat Institutional/Insider Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is largely bullish — multiple recent upgrades/initiations (Evercore, Jefferies, UBS, Benchmark) and a consensus “Buy” bias among analysts, which can underpin buying interest and price support. Analyst Coverage Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and pipeline: clinical-stage biotech focused on RAS-pathway therapies (RMC-4630, RMC-6291, RMC-6236). Positive long-term potential but clinical/readout risk remains — typical for development-stage biotechs. Company Profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly report (Feb. 25) showed a wider loss (EPS -$1.86) and missed estimates — a reminder of ongoing cash burn and execution risk; analysts expect negative FY EPS. Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders sold shares on Mar. 17 (large disclosed Form 4s). Mark A. Goldsmith sold 12,871 shares (~$1.28M). SEC filing: Goldsmith SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,583 shares (~$456K). SEC filing: Horn SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Stephen M. Kelsey sold 4,302 shares (~$428K). SEC filing: Kelsey SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Jack Anders sold 2,753 shares (~$274K). SEC filing: Anders SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Insiders Xiaolin Wang and Lin Wei also sold smaller stakes (2,010 and 2,073 shares). SEC filings: Wang SEC Filing · Wei SEC Filing
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.
The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.
Further Reading
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