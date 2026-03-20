Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Price

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price objective on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

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Graphic Packaging Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek acquired 44,278 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,226.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,226.96. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253,473 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,811,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

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Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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