Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (SUNB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: SUNB):

3/16/2026 – Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is now covered by Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock was upgraded by KeyCorp to “strong-buy”.

3/13/2026 – Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to “hold”.

3/10/2026 – Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is now covered by BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is now covered by Weiss Ratings. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is now covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc is a North American equipment rental company that provides temporary access to a broad range of tools, machinery and support services for construction, industrial, municipal and specialty-event customers. The company focuses on short- and long-term rentals of capital equipment so customers can avoid the cost and complexity of ownership while scaling capacity for project needs, peak seasons or emergency response.

Its rental offering spans aerial work platforms, earthmoving and material‑handling equipment, power and HVAC systems, pumps and fluid management, trench‑safety and shoring solutions, light towers, and a wide array of hand and specialty tools.

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