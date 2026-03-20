Barclays Cuts Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $23.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PGNY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Progyny from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Progyny from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

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Progyny Trading Down 0.8%

Progyny stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 158,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,068. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. Progyny has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.26 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $81,031.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,894.60. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,455 shares of company stock valued at $129,515. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 147.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Progyny by 61.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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