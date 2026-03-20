Insider Buying: AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Major Shareholder Buys 77,702 Shares of Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett purchased 77,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $205,133.28. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,753,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,829,929.04. This represents a 1.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Jorey Chernett purchased 83,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $212,480.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jorey Chernett acquired 105,848 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $257,210.64.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jorey Chernett acquired 88,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Jorey Chernett bought 45,600 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett bought 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett bought 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 13.3%

Shares of AIRS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 908,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,925. The company has a market capitalization of $192.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AirSculpt Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 128.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 626,309 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 220,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 192,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AirSculpt Technologies

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AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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