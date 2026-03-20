Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.2350, with a volume of 601833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Key Stories Impacting Navan

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

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Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms are issuing investor alerts and reminding shareholders of the April 24, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — procedural notices that increase visibility of the pending litigation but do not by themselves establish liability. Faruqi & Faruqi notice

Multiple law firms are issuing investor alerts and reminding shareholders of the April 24, 2026 lead‑plaintiff deadline — procedural notices that increase visibility of the pending litigation but do not by themselves establish liability. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman highlights that Navan disclosed a large, unexpected sequential increase in sales & marketing expenses around the period ending Oct. 31, 2025 — the same period tied to the IPO — and reports the filing of a securities class action; the firm explicitly links the expense surprise to the ongoing litigation and says NAVN shares have already slid. This allegation of undisclosed or misstated metrics is a material driver of today’s weakness. Hagens Berman report

Hagens Berman highlights that Navan disclosed a large, unexpected sequential increase in sales & marketing expenses around the period ending Oct. 31, 2025 — the same period tied to the IPO — and reports the filing of a securities class action; the firm explicitly links the expense surprise to the ongoing litigation and says NAVN shares have already slid. This allegation of undisclosed or misstated metrics is a material driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Several major plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Rosen, RGRD, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, DJS, Robbins LLP, ClaimsFiler and others) have announced filings or investor solicitations alleging violations tied to the IPO registration statement — a concentrated legal effort that raises prospects of multi‑party litigation, potential settlements or judgments, and reputational damage. Expect continued volatility while the case develops. Example: RGRD alert

Several major plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Rosen, RGRD, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, DJS, Robbins LLP, ClaimsFiler and others) have announced filings or investor solicitations alleging violations tied to the IPO registration statement — a concentrated legal effort that raises prospects of multi‑party litigation, potential settlements or judgments, and reputational damage. Expect continued volatility while the case develops. Negative Sentiment: Widespread media/legal notices increase the chance institutional investors will reassess holdings (fiduciary risk), which can force selling or pressure valuations until the legal exposure is quantified or resolved. Pomerantz alert

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navan to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Navan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navan in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Navan Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz bought 466,058 shares of Navan stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,582,763.66. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,789,538 shares in the company, valued at $126,735,783.26. The trade was a 6.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen purchased 466,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,582,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,789,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,735,783.26. This represents a 6.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,159,692 shares of company stock worth $67,003,327 and sold 43,174 shares worth $463,174.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Navan during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

About Navan

(Get Free Report)

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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