Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price target on Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

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Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $99.90. 89,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,250. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Crown has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $116.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,047,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,213,380. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,508. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 103.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

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Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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