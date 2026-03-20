Mizuho Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $223.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $300.60 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $226.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $235.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.72.

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Progressive Stock Up 1.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PGR stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $206.08. The stock had a trading volume of 773,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.25 and a 200 day moving average of $221.44. Progressive has a 12-month low of $197.92 and a 12-month high of $289.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $336,973.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $29,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,536. This trade represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,417 shares of company stock worth $2,357,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 20.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

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About Progressive

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Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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