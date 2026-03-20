Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Director Dennis Lam Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Lam purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291.20. The trade was a 55.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hf Foods Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Dennis Lam acquired 100 shares of Hf Foods Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $176.00.

Hf Foods Group Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:HFFG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 42,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,441. Hf Foods Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hf Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.37 million. Hf Foods Group had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts predict that Hf Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFFG. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hf Foods Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hf Foods Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hf Foods Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hf Foods Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hf Foods Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hf Foods Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hf Foods Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hf Foods Group

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports and distributes a variety of ethnic and specialty food products primarily for retail and foodservice customers in the United States. The company focuses on value‐added fresh and frozen offerings that cater to growing consumer interest in Hispanic and other global cuisines. Its vertically integrated operations include in‐house manufacturing, procurement of specialty ingredients, and third‐party distribution partnerships.

The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including fresh and frozen tamales, enchiladas, empanadas, tortillas and quesadillas, as well as shelf‐stable salsas, sauces, dips, spreads and snack items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hf Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hf Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.