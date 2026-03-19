LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.12 and traded as low as $108.19. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares last traded at $110.39, with a volume of 348,766 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Performance

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26.

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate that designs, produces and sells high-end products across multiple luxury segments. Formed through the 1987 merger of fashion house Louis Vuitton and the wine and spirits group Moët Hennessy, the company is headquartered in Paris and is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault. LVMH’s organization centers on a portfolio of maisons that operate with a degree of independence under centralized strategic oversight.

The company’s principal activities span fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing.

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