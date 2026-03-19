ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $811.68 and traded as low as $780.83. ASM International shares last traded at $784.79, with a volume of 7,065 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ASM International to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASM International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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ASM International Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $813.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $672.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.91.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $808.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.67 million. ASM International had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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