KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp Invests $2 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Palantir Technologies makes up about 2.8% of KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

PLTR opened at $152.77 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.38 billion, a PE ratio of 242.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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