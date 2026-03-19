SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $84,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,916,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,188,000 after buying an additional 462,591 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,232,000 after buying an additional 279,126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,503,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after buying an additional 123,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,235,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,402,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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