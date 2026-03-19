Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 5,498 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,311,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $206.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $223.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.03.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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