InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of ($0.04) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million.

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of IFRX opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48. InflaRx has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter worth about $3,316,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,933,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IFRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InflaRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

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About InflaRx

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InflaRx N.V. is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies targeting the complement system, with an emphasis on the complement‐1a (C5a) pathway. The company’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab (IFX‐1), is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively inhibit C5a, a potent pro‐inflammatory peptide implicated in a range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. InflaRx seeks to address high‐unmet medical needs by advancing treatments for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, pyoderma gangrenosum and other rare and severe inflammatory disorders.

Vilobelimab has been evaluated in multiple Phase II trials, demonstrating proof of concept in reducing key inflammatory markers and improving clinical outcomes.

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