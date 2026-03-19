Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.8250. Approximately 27,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 288,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.
The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million.
Andersen Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Andersen Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Andersen reported $170.35M in revenue and beat EPS estimates (reported ($0.13) vs. consensus ($0.28)), driven by record fourth-quarter performance. Andersen Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Initiates 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue momentum: Q4 revenue rose about 19.6% YoY, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative and supporting the stock’s upward move. Andersen Group Surpasses Revenue Projections with 19.6% Growth in Q4 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst actions: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $42 and kept an outperform rating, signaling sizable upside from current levels. Baird price-target raise
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded its target to $32 and maintained a Buy rating, adding further brokerage support. UBS raises target to $32
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum headline: media noted ANDG hit a new 12‑month high following analyst upgrade activity, reflecting market enthusiasm. Andersen Group Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $24 but kept an “equal weight” rating — a mixed signal (higher target but limited near‑term upside vs. the current market price). Morgan Stanley price-target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces explain the move: analysts and commentators cite the strong revenue beat and a corporate transformation that hurt near-term profitability — useful context for investors assessing sustainability. Why Andersen Group Stock Crushed it Today
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance/forward view is cautious: management’s FY26 outlook implies an expected net loss, which triggered intraday selling in some reports despite the quarter’s beats. That raises near-term profitability risk. Andersen stock falls on expected FY26 net loss
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Andersen Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDG. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Andersen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Andersen Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,748,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Andersen Group during the 4th quarter worth $648,000.
Andersen Group Trading Up 13.9%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52.
Andersen Group Company Profile
Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.
Further Reading
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