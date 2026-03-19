Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.8250. Approximately 27,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 288,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million.

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Andersen Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Andersen Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Andersen Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Andersen Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Andersen Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDG. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Andersen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Andersen Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,748,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Andersen Group during the 4th quarter worth $648,000.

Andersen Group Trading Up 13.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52.

Andersen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

Further Reading

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