HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) Stock

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lifeward in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lifeward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

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Lifeward Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Lifeward

Shares of LFWD opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Lifeward has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFWD. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lifeward by 1,271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 198,406 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Lifeward by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29,423 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Lifeward by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeward by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Lifeward Company Profile

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ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

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