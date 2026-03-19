Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

Here are the key takeaways from Alarum Technologies’ conference call:

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Alarum reported strong top-line growth with Q4 revenue of $11.8M (up 60% YoY) and full‑year revenue of $40.7M (up 28% YoY) , showing clear acceleration over 2025.

Alarum reported strong top-line growth with Q4 revenue of and full‑year revenue of , showing clear acceleration over 2025. AI-focused products became a major growth engine, rising to about 30% of revenues (from ~4% a year earlier) and platform workloads surged to as much as 70 petabytes/month , reflecting deeper engagement with large AI developers.

AI-focused products became a major growth engine, rising to about (from ~4% a year earlier) and platform workloads surged to as much as , reflecting deeper engagement with large AI developers. Margins and profitability were pressured by strategic scale investments: Q4 gross margin fell to 53.8% (from 72.4% a year ago) and full‑year adjusted EBITDA declined to $4.4M from $9.4M in 2024, with EPS also down materially year‑over‑year.

Margins and profitability were pressured by strategic scale investments: Q4 gross margin fell to (from 72.4% a year ago) and full‑year adjusted EBITDA declined to from $9.4M in 2024, with EPS also down materially year‑over‑year. The company significantly scaled operations—doubling headcount, expanding offices and infrastructure—and ended 2025 with no debt and about $22.5M in cash and equivalents, saying near‑term margin pressure is planned and addressable.

The company significantly scaled operations—doubling headcount, expanding offices and infrastructure—and ended 2025 with no debt and about in cash and equivalents, saying near‑term margin pressure is planned and addressable. Q1 2026 guidance calls for revenue around $11M ±7% (≈46% YoY) and adjusted EBITDA of about $1.4M ±$0.5M, while management warns of quarter‑to‑quarter variability tied to AI customers’ model development cycles but reiterates a long‑term target of a >$100M run rate.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAR opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Alarum Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarum Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alarum Technologies in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Alarum Technologies by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alarum Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alarum Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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Alarum Technologies Company Profile

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Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Further Reading

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