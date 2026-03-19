Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $215.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

Duluth Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.84. Duluth has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on Duluth in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duluth to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Insider Activity at Duluth

In related news, SVP Richard W. Schlecht purchased 18,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $39,172.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,556.27. This represents a 5.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 9.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer of workwear, outdoor apparel and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading Co name. The company’s product line includes work pants, durable outerwear, performance-based shirts, base layers and specialized gear such as tool belts and backpacks. Duluth Trading Co focuses on combining practical functionality with style, targeting tradespeople, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone in need of rugged, long-lasting clothing.

Since its founding in 1989, Duluth Trading Co has grown from a regional catalog business into a national retail chain.

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