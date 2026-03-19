Analysts Set Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) PT at $14.90

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

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In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 156,235 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,276,439.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,704,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,732.32. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $254,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 333,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,788.63. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 314,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,587,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,139,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,898 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 155,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.55. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $57.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

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