Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KZR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kezar Life Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd.

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Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 125,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies that modulate the innate immune system. The company’s research centers on selective inhibition of the immunoproteasome, a key protein complex involved in antigen processing and secretion of inflammatory cytokines. By targeting this pathway, Kezar aims to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with high specificity and a favorable safety profile.

The company’s lead development candidate, KZR-616, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in multiple clinical trials for autoimmune conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, polymyositis and dermatomyositis.

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