Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 385,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 50,167 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Tencent Music Entertainment Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tencent Music Entertainment Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and strong online-music growth — Q4 revenue rose ~15.8% to RMB8.64B (US$1.24B), driven by a 21.7% jump in online music services. This supports longer-term monetization trends. Proactive: Tencent Music posts strong Q4 profit but flags key metrics shift
- Positive Sentiment: Paid-user base remains large — Tencent ended 2025 with ~127.4M paying music subscribers, a key support for recurring revenue and ARPU upside. MusicAlly: Paying users
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho keeps an outperform rating despite trimming its target from $28 to $23 — the new target implies sizeable upside from current levels, showing at least one analyst still expects recovery. Benzinga: Mizuho lowers target
- Neutral Sentiment: Company initiated / changed dividend discussion — analysts and coverage are debating whether a new dividend signals evolving capital priorities or caution; this affects investor return expectations but is not an immediate revenue driver. Yahoo Finance: Dividend analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on TME, maintaining conservative near-term expectations. Benzinga: Benchmark hold
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $12 target — a modest upside relative to current levels that signals limited near-term catalyst from that shop.
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings momentum had pushed the stock higher into the report as investors positioned for results, amplifying volatility around the print. InsiderMonkey: Pre-earnings rally
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations — reported EPS $0.11 vs. consensus $0.23, which, despite the revenue beat, raised concerns about margin drivers and near-term profitability. MarketBeat: Earnings details
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance miss and disclosure change on user metrics triggered a sharp sell-off — management’s shift in how it reports user metrics, plus guidance that disappointed investors, amplified AI-related concerns and led to a notable drop in the stock. MarketWatch: Shares plunge
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts reveal investor pushback — read management commentary for details on metric changes and forward commentary; the tone matters for near-term sentiment. Seeking Alpha: Earnings call transcript
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.
The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.
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