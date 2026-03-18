Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

TME stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 17,607,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 385,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 50,167 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tencent Music Entertainment Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tencent Music Entertainment Group this week:

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is a China-based digital music and audio entertainment platform that operates a portfolio of leading music streaming and social entertainment services. Its core consumer-facing products include streaming apps, online karaoke (KTV) services and live music and entertainment broadcasts. The company monetizes its content through a mix of subscriptions, digital music sales, in-app purchases, virtual gifting, advertising and licensing arrangements with rights holders.

The company traces its roots to the consolidation of Tencent’s music assets and was established in the mid-2010s to unify several prominent music properties under a single operating entity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.