JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $283.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $317.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.60.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.96. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after buying an additional 336,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,446,429,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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