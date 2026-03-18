Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of GLUE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 391,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,804. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.63.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $97,950.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,400.32. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund Dunn sold 25,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $455,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,743.30. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock worth $693,692 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 264,315 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 190,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLUE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

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About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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