Short Interest in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Increases By 14.6%

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,205,034 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 12th total of 9,777,825 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,355,884 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,355,884 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of WHR traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. 458,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

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Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

View Our Latest Report on WHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 129.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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