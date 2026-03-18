Short Interest in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Increases By 14.6%

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,205,034 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 12th total of 9,777,825 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,355,884 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,355,884 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Whirlpool Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of WHR traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. 458,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 129.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.
In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.
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