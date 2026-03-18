Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Insider Sells £65,045.10 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Burrill sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,570, for a total transaction of £65,045.10.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STAN traded up GBX 21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,624.50. The stock had a trading volume of 146,503,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,664,809. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 872.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,781.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,643.01. The stock has a market cap of £36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,880 to GBX 2,170 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,675 to GBX 1,775 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,800.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAN

Standard Chartered Company Profile

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Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products.

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