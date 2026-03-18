Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Insider Sells £65,045.10 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Burrill sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,570, for a total transaction of £65,045.10.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
Shares of LON:STAN traded up GBX 21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,624.50. The stock had a trading volume of 146,503,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,664,809. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 872.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,781.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,643.01. The stock has a market cap of £36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.
More Standard Chartered News
Here are the key news stories impacting Standard Chartered this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board advances its share buy‑back and plans to cancel repurchased stock, which should reduce share count and support EPS and shareholder returns. Standard Chartered Advances Share Buy-back
- Positive Sentiment: Standard Chartered‑backed Zodia Custody is pursuing credit products secured by tokenized assets, extending the bank’s reach into digital asset custody and lending — potential new revenue streams and competitive differentiation. Zodia Custody Pursues Credit Secured by Tokenized Assets
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with Hana Financial Group to advance digital banking and crypto capabilities expands the bank’s strategic footprint in Asia and digital product offering. Hana Financial Group Partners with Standard Chartered
- Neutral Sentiment: Standard Chartered settled a SEBI matter with a payment of Rs 57.2 lakh over FPI rules — a small, one‑off regulatory cost that appears immaterial to fundamentals. SEBI Settlement
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro research note: Bank and BofA raised Brent oil forecasts on Strait of Hormuz tensions — macro commodity moves can influence markets broadly but are not a direct driver of STAN’s near‑term fundamentals. BofA, Standard Chartered Raise Brent Forecast
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/brand items (130‑year anniversary, youth empowerment and Women’s Day initiatives) bolster reputation but are unlikely to move the stock materially. 130 Years & CSR Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: director Peter Burrill sold 4,143 shares (avg GBX 1,570) in mid‑March — insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors, though the size appears modest relative to market cap. Insider Sale Filing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAN
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products.
Further Reading
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