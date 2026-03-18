Aviva (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £1,451.86 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert bought 229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 634 per share, for a total transaction of £1,451.86.

Pippa Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 16th, Pippa Lambert purchased 230 shares of Aviva stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 632 per share, with a total value of £1,453.60.

On Thursday, January 15th, Pippa Lambert purchased 214 shares of Aviva stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 679 per share, with a total value of £1,453.06.

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of AV traded up GBX 7 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 647.60. 5,504,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 390.70 and a twelve month high of GBX 510.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 650.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 659.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aviva ( LON:AV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 26.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aviva had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aviva plc will post 46.4942529 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 735 to GBX 725 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 687 to GBX 671 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 760 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 711.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AV

About Aviva

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Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

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