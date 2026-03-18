iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,310,462 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 12th total of 1,533,458 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,423,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,423,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,256,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,759,000 after purchasing an additional 427,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,768,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,105,000 after acquiring an additional 616,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,892,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,955,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,139,000 after acquiring an additional 215,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,426,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IWB traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.71. The company had a trading volume of 379,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,548. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

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