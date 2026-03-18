First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 158,351 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 12th total of 134,708 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA FSMB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,747. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.
First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation. FSMB was launched on Nov 1, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
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