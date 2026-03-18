Short Interest in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Declines By 16.2%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,273 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 12th total of 2,712 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

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FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QDF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,073. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

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