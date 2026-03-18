Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.61, but opened at $31.10. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 7,272 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMMVY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $16.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

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Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company’s operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

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