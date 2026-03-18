John Heasley Acquires 5 Shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider John Heasley bought 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,067 per share, for a total transaction of £153.35.

Anglo American Stock Down 1.9%

LON AAL traded down GBX 60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,075. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,195,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,308,383. The company has a market capitalization of £32.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.60. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,900.01 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,424.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,015.85.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,200 to GBX 3,900 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,760 to GBX 3,220 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,500 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,160.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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