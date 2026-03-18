Culp (NYSE:CULP) CEO Acquires $13,852.08 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 4,356 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $13,852.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 120,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,226.46. This trade represents a 3.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert George Iv Culp also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Robert George Iv Culp purchased 4,383 shares of Culp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,806.45.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 39,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.76. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.64.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Culp in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Culp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CULP. Zacks Research upgraded Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Culp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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About Culp

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Culp, Inc, headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a leading producer of specialty fabrics for the home furnishings industry. Founded in 1972 by Bill Culp, the company has grown into a publicly traded enterprise that supplies upholstery and mattress fabrics to manufacturers and retailers across North America and abroad. Culp’s fabric offerings are designed to meet the aesthetic and performance requirements of residential furniture, contract seating, and hospitality applications.

The company operates through two primary segments.

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