Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rises By 18.0%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,399,324 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 2,032,704 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,006,390 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,006,390 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

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LivaNova Stock Performance

LIVN traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 803,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,943. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $360.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in LivaNova by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

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LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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