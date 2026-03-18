e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,348,317 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 12th total of 6,727,406 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,017,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,017,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.68. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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