Insider Buying: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Acquires 13,920 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 13,920 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $184,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 17,945,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,781,346.50. This trade represents a 0.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 125,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 90,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 180,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $2,559,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 320,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $4,540,800.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 420,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 360,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $5,364,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 118,020 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,799,805.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 133,259 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,230.97.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 290,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,100.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 257,210 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,048,485.40.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,694. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Key Stories Impacting Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $545.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Sonos in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,083,000 after buying an additional 2,296,996 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,243,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 250.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,393,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 996,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,940,000 after purchasing an additional 768,776 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,472.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 753,414 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

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