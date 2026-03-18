Insider Selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells 13,074 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total transaction of $2,006,074.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,397,628.48. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 29,807 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $4,583,720.46.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $4,491,664.92.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $465,013.92.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,349,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271,483. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

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Bloom Energy Company Profile

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Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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