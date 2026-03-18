Insider Selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells 13,074 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total transaction of $2,006,074.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,397,628.48. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 29,807 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $4,583,720.46.
  • On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $4,491,664.92.
  • On Tuesday, February 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $465,013.92.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,349,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271,483. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

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