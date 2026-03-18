FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,971,322 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 12th total of 10,190,570 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,592,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,592,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $239,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 821,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,040. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 556,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $9,374,109.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,251,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,095,643.95. This represents a 30.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 662,140 shares of company stock worth $10,542,161. Insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in FIGS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 59,974,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,256,000 after buying an additional 1,302,823 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,286,000 after acquiring an additional 425,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,417,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,549,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,297,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 3,254,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. FIGS has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.22.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. FIGS had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. FIGS’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FIGS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FIGS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

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About FIGS

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FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

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